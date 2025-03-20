Amundi Sells 1,642 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Amundi lessened its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ATS were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in ATS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in ATS by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ATS by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ATS Co. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

