ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 750 shares.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
