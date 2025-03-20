Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 14.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 714,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

