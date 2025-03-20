Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ABG opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.62 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

