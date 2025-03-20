AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

