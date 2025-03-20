Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 646,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,118,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 3.5 %

JBI opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

