Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GTN opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

