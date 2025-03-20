B. Riley Begins Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 3,540,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,712,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,165 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

