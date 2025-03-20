B. Riley Forecasts Zumiez’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Sunday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Zumiez Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

