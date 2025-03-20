Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

