Barclays Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

