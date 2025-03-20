Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,088,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

