Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.32% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $186,882. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.