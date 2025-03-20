BBR Partners LLC Buys 10,716 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

