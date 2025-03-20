Best Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – March 18th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related content. Investors in these stocks typically monitor industry trends, technological innovations, and consumer demand to gauge the companies’ potential for future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 8,814,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $689.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. 2,218,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. Target has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $145.62. 632,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.47. 426,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 955,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79.

