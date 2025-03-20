BiomX (PHGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect BiomX to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.
BiomX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
