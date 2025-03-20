Bonterra Energy Q3 EPS Forecast Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE BNE opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.61. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.87.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

