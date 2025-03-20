Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Boot Barn by 23.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 128.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

