BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 754,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 336.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

