Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $166.33

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in DaVita by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

