Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

