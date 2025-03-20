Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 790,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 630,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.