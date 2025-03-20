Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.
Quanterix Price Performance
Shares of QTRX opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quanterix
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.