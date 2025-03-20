Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

