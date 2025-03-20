Capital One Financial Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Berry

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Berry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berry by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 115,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Berry by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

