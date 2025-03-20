Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

CNTY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,687,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

