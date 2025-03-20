Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 34,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

