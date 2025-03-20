Citizens Jmp Upgrades Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) to Outperform

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Duolingo stock opened at $301.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average is $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,499 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

