Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Citizens Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $259.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

