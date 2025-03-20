Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

