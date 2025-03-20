COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.66. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 935 shares.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.