COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.66. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 935 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

