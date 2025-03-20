Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 179.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COYA opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.