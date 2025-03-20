CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of CVU opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

