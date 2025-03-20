Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

CRLBF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

