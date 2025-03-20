Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (New Filing) (CUPR) Plans to Raise $16 Million in March 24th IPO

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (New Filing) (CUPR) is planning to raise $16 million in an IPO on the week of March 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last year, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (New Filing) generated $80,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $890,000. The company has a market cap of $92.4 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (New Filing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We manufacture and distribute chronic wound care products – medical grade bio-dressing products made from sterile blowfly larvae and sold under the MEDIFLY brand – mostly in Singapore since February 2020 and in Hong Kong since March 2023. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) From the Prospectus: “Looking ahead, we have strategic plans in place for the second half of 2024 and 2025 to expand our sales and establish physical operations in several key regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East (in particular, the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC), and mainland China. These expansion initiatives will further enable us to cater to the growing demand for our products in these promising markets, cementing our position as a trusted player in the field of chronic wound care and treatment.” We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. We believe we will be able to build upon and leverage such expertise to develop innovative cosmeceutical products in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2023, we manufactured and distributed a line of medical grade sterile blowfly larvae bio-dressing products marketed under the MEDIFLY brand name, or the MEDIFLY products. The MEDIFLY products are used as a biological debridement tool for chronic wounds, in a procedure known as Maggot Debridement Therapy, or MDT, which is an effective alternative to surgical debridement. In addition to our commercialized MEDIFLY products, we have two lines of chronic wound care products in our pipeline: *Collagen dressings, including sponges, particles and hydrogels, using bullfrog collagen derived from the valorization of abattoir waste streams of American bullfrogs (Lithobates catesbeianus) and *Products using medical leeches for wound treatment. We expect development of such products to take place over the course of 2024 and 2025 and to become commercially available subject to regulatory approval.Â We believe what sets us apart is our focus on developing functionally specific chronic wound care products designed to address the major stages of the wound healing process from chronic to closure. Our chronic wound care products, including both our existing commercialized products and forthcoming products in our pipeline, are poised to benefit from escalating global market demand. This demand is primarily fueled by the demographic shift towards an aging population and the concurrent rise in comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular ailments and peripheral vascular diseases.Â For our cosmeceuticals business, we introduced three products in 2023, including a hydrating balm product, a muscle energy cream and a pain relief muscle patch. For our commercialized cosmeceutical products, we have commissioned original equipment manufacturers of skincare products to develop the formulation and manufacture the substantially finished and finished products. In addition, we plan to explore the possibility of developing a range of potential cosmeceutical product candidates incorporating bullfrog collagen with a view to making them commercially available between 2024 and 2028, subject to the progress of the relevant R&D work. We offer our chronic wound care products to both public and private hospitals and clinics, where patients can obtain them through prescription from a physician. Our customers primarily include major public and private hospitals and clinics in Singapore. Our commercialized cosmeceutical products can be purchased directly by individual customers through a variety of channels, including retailers and gyms in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, as well as online shopping platforms such as Shopee. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. Note from the Prospectus: “Our independent registered public accounting firm expressed substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Our ability to continue as a going concern requires that we obtain sufficient funding to finance our operations.” (Note: In an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 4, 2025, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. disclosed that its sole book-runner was now R.F. Lafferty & Co., replacing Network 1 Financial.) (Note: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. filed an F-1 dated Dec. 6, 2024, reviving its IPO under the same terms as before: 3.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $4.50 to raise $15.95 million, if priced at the $4.25 mid-point – with Network 1 Financial Securities as the sole book-runner. In an RW filing dated Dec. 6, 2024, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. withdrew its previous IPO plans.) (Note: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. filed an F-1/A on Sept. 3, 2024, disclosing that its IPO’s price range is $4.00 to $4.50 – a change from its IPO price of $4.00 – and keeping the IPO’s size at 3.75 million Class A ordinary shares – to raise $15.94 million. Background: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd increased the number of shares to 3.75 million – up from 2.5 million shares initially – without disclosing the IPO price – in an F-1/A filing dated June 20, 2024.) (More Background: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd filedÂ an F-1/A dated May 16, 2024, disclosing that it will offer 2.5 million Class A ordinary shares – without stating the IPO price. More Background: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. filed its F-1 on March 7, 2024, without disclosing terms; estimated IPO proceeds were $10 million. Previously: The Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company submitted its confidential filing to the SEC on Oct. 13, 2023.) “.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (New Filing) was founded in 2019 and has 14 employees. The company is located at c/o Blk 1090 Lower Delta Road #06-08 Singapore 169201 and can be reached via phone at +65 8512 7275 or on the web at https://www.cuprina.com/.

