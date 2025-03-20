Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NYSE:DQ opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
