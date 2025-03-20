Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

