DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

