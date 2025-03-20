Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.38. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 6,849 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 15.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

