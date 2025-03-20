DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 377,660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $86,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

