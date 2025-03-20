Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,162.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,947.40. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,696.25. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,617 shares of company stock valued at $19,182,953. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.