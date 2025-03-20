Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Doximity by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

