Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Increased by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 85,467 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 411.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 311,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.3 %

EPC stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.