Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

