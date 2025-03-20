Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Emera Stock Down 1.1 %

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$59.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

