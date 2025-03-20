EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

