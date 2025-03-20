EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at Stephens

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in EQT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in EQT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

