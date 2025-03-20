EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 211,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

