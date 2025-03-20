EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,446 MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKZR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Insider Transactions at MacKenzie Realty Capital
In other MacKenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,400. This represents a 60.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $180,450 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance
MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MacKenzie Realty Capital
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.