EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,446 MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKZR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Insider Transactions at MacKenzie Realty Capital

In other MacKenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,400. This represents a 60.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $180,450 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

