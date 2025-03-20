EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 391.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 492,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,516,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,506,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,984,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,550,642.76. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 721,000 shares of company stock worth $19,269,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

