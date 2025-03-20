EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 180.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,646,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

BRBR opened at $70.25 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.